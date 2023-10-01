Marquez earned a podium finish at the Japanese MotoGP, his first since Australia last year, to mark a positive end to his manufacturer’s home grand prix.

But lurking in the background is the uncertainty over Honda’s star rider’s future after Gigi Dall'Igna's hint that Marquez is coming to Ducati.

The whispers in the paddock have turned to who Honda could recruit to replace Marquez.

“That’s the million dollar question and no-one knows,” Hodgson said on TNT Sports during the Japanese MotoGP.

“Thinking logically an experienced rider like Johann Zarco, who has signed to join the LCR team, would be put in the factory team as a factory rider to do the development and testing.”

Zarco has already confirmed that he will swap Pramac Ducati for LCR Honda next season as a replacement for Alex Rins who is heading to Yamaha.

But Honda could theoretically use Zarco in their factory team rather than their satellite.

“So then there’s a space in the LCR team,” Hodgson continued.

“There’s talk about Iker Lecuona who has done a few wildcards replacing Marquez this season, and done a decent job.

“He’s got a Honda contract riding in World Superbike.

“But I’m also hearing that Jake Dixon’s name has reappeared.

“Yes, Jake has got a contract to stay in Moto2. But that’s floating around.

“Will it or won’t it? Your guess is as good as mine.

“But Marquez is leaving Honda, definitely!”

Dixon was a consideration for a step into the premier class with Gresini Ducati earlier this summer but those rumours coolled - now, it appears, because Marquez will take that spot.

Dixon has penned a new Moto2 deal in the meantime but that will likely include an option to move into MotoGP if a seat arises.

But Marquez must confirm his Honda exit before these jigsaw pieces can fall into place.

“I’m convinced 100%. At the last round I was 70-30 that he’s leaving,” Hodgson said.

“Why has he not announced? Let’s not get confused, it’s easy to be confused. He’s got a contract next season at Honda.

“So we’re here in Japan. He would say ‘stop this speculation, of course I’m staying with the manufacturer that I’ve been with all my career and won all these titles for’.

“He’s not announced it. Why not? There’s a clear reason why not. Because he’s leaving and he’s going to ride a Ducati next year.”