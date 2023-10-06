Alex Marquez provides new injury update after rib fracture

“Green light from medical team to travel to Indonesia,” he posted to social media.

“I’ll be cautious and will check my feelings in each practice session.

“Looking forward to coming back!”

Marc Marquez leaves Honda! ðšð€¯ Video of Marc Marquez leaves Honda! ðšð€¯

The Gresini Ducati rider fractured three ribs in a crash in qualifying at the Indian MotoGP.

He missed the rest of the round, then the entire Japanese MotoGP the following week.

But Marquez looks set to restrict his absence to just two rounds by returning in Indonesia.

He will still be subjected to a medical check-up upon arrival before jumping on a bike on Friday.

Marquez is 11th in the MotoGP standings - he won for the first time in the premier class in the sprint race at Silverstone earlier this year.

This is his first year away from Honda and with Gresini, the Ducati satellite team. And if the rumour mill is to be believed, next season might be even more fun for him…