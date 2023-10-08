Marco Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after injury sustained in training

The Mooney VR46 rider’s injury occurred on Saturday during training, GPOne report.

"Successful surgery for Marco on the right collarbone," Mooney VR46 confirmed on Sunday. "Marco will begin the rehabilitation process immediately: his return on track will be evaluated in the next 48 hours."

He is a doubt for next weekend's Indonesian MotoGP which will begin a run of three rounds in three weekends.

It is a bitter blow for his championship hopes.

He currently sits third in the MotoGP standings, 54 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Missing crucial races at this stage of the season could bring Bezzecchi’s title dreams to an end.

Mooney VR46 also have Luca Marini recovering from a collarbone injury, sustained in a collision with Bezzecchi in India.