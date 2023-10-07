Pol Espargaro sheds light on his future role after losing his MotoGP seat

Espargaro has been axed by Tech3 GASGAS from their 2024 MotoGP rider line-up, and replaced by Pedro Acosta.

Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller and Brad Binder will retain their current seats within the KTM ranks, with veteran rider Espargaro the ultimate victim as the manufacturer needed to fit four riders onto five bikes.

Espargaro posted to Instagram: “Hi everyone, as you know I'm not a social media fan, but as I'm receiving a lot of messages of encouragement/support for the Pierer Mobility Group's news regarding our future, I wanted to clarify a few things:

“First of all, thank you very much for all the messages, even so, I want to tell you that it has not been a unilateral decision, on the contrary!

“It is true that I would have liked to continue racing full time in MotoGP because I think I still have the speed to be among the best, but the truth is that the step aside that I will take next year by joining the test team and making several wild cards is the result of an understanding between the two parties given the contractual problems in which the group is at the moment and thinking of a long-term collaboration to make Pierer Mobility Group the reference in the MotoGP World Championship!

“Still many races left this year and also in the future, and as I am one of those who believe that unity is strength, we will stick together to achieve a memorable end of season!”

Espargaro’s 10-year run in the premier class will now come to an end in 2024 when he no longer has a full-time seat.

There has been no official clarification on Espargaro's role next year, but it was confirmed that he will stay within KTM.

He was described as remaining as "a prominent member of the MotoGP program on both sides of the pit wall" by Tech3 GASGAS, but an exact role has not been communicated.