MotoGP Indonesia: Luca Marini ‘is back’ for Mandalika
Luca Marini, who broke his left collarbone in the Indian Sprint race, is set to return to MotoGP action in Indonesia this weekend.
The Italian suffered the injury when he fell after clipping the back of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Turn one.
Passing the pre-race Mandalika medical should be a formality for Marini, who underwent surgery for his injury on September 27, but he will also have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday for causing the Indian accident.
Marini is currently eighth in the world championship, with one podium.
Bezzecchi’s participation this weekend remains unclear, having suffered a right collarbone fracture while training at Valentino Rossi’s ranch last weekend.
Bezzecchi, currently third in the world championship, underwent surgery for his injury on Sunday morning.
Mandalika is followed by Phillip Island and Buriram, on successive weekends.