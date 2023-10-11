Oliveira won the race after adapting to wet conditions better than anyone else, which was his second wet-weather victory of the year after doing the same at Buriram.

A two-time winner in his final season as a KTM rider, Oliveira has flashed similar potential at times during his first season with RNF Aprilia.

The Portuguese rider has regularly been inside the top ten when healthy and as a result feels good about his chances heading into this weekend.

“The Indonesian Grand Prix brings back a lot of good memories for me,” said Oliveira. “I won the race last year and that just gives me motivation to face the event this year.

“We left for the first round of three races in a row and it is important to return to our usual form, especially in Qualifying performance.

“I'm confident and looking forward to getting back on track.”

On the other side of the RNF Aprilia garage, Raul Fernandez is looking to continue his good run of form after achieving three consecutive top ten results.

“I think Mandalika will be a good track for us,” added Fernandez. “I am very enthusiastic to go there because the last rounds have been very good for us.

“This weekend, I want to keep our line and also the good results and try to enjoy riding the bike.

“The first target is to continue the progress we are doing and the second thing is, trying to improve on our results a little bit further because now it’s time to not just be in the top 10 again, but also to close up to the top 5.”