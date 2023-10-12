Marquez is officially a Ducati rider come the end of this season after Gresini confirmed the eight-time world champion earlier today in Mandalika.

With Honda for the last 11 years, Marquez admits his decision to leave came last Tuesday following the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

But the decision to joining Gresini was not always straightforward as there was rumoured interest from KTM, while taking a year off was also something he considered.

“One year off was one of the possibilities,” admitted Marquez. “Racing without enjoyment, for me, has no meaning. I’ve done many things in the past but I want to fight in the present.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one or eight championships. I had different options - I will not say, because I respect those teams and the options.

“The one that waited for me was Gresini, they took a gamble because I didn’t promise anything. Last Tuesday night I decided, on Wednesday I had a phone call with Japan.”

Marquez was also clear that he never sat down to discuss contract details with any of the teams that registered interest in him.

“I never sat with anybody to talk about the future,” stated Marquez. “I will not answer. I have respect to all teams and manufacturers.

“For me, the only option was a one-year contract. I will explain the reason: when you are in difficult times, you have doubts in yourself.

“If I’m not enjoying it, there’s no meaning to ride. If you don’t enjoy, why stay here?

“The decision was not clear. It looks like, in the past two months, I was playing with one. But honestly speaking, every week the situation was changing.

“Even in Misano when I showed that video, I was 90% with Honda. Then the situation changed. It was super difficult.

“Last Tuesday is when I took the decision, I called my manager, my assistant and my family. Honda needs to work in a correct way, to put their budget there, to improve the bike. It’s not easy. If they have time it will be much easier.”

“Toughest decision of my career”

After a stunning career with Honda, where he won six titles in seven seasons, Marquez is moving to the best bike on the grid and one that will likely win the 2023 championship, either with Jorge Martin or series leader Francesco Bagnaia.

But that didn’t make the decision any easier for Marquez, who said: “Of course, it was a super difficult decision, the toughest of my career. It was 11 years with Honda, very successful.

“Last week was hard on the emotional side. All my staff, my friends, my family is there inside that box, all the sponsors.

“Sometimes you need to go out of your comfort zone. My comfort zone was Honda. It's been a long time - four years - that I’ve struggled a lot, not enjoying it. I’ve made a change to enjoy it again on the race track. Because, if not, there is no reason to continue.

“I want more years in my career and the first target is to enjoy it. I chose Gresini because it’s a big family, they have the best bike on the grid now, and my brother is there.

“Gresini have had good results with Alex and with Enea Bastianini in the past. I want to enjoy it, to smile. If I smile, everything comes.”

Leaving Honda always seemed to be on the cards this season, especially as his frustration with the RC213V reached boiling point at rounds such as Mugello and Sachsenring.

Still competitive at times due to his brilliance, Marquez admitted he was taking too many risks at Honda.

“The first part of the season I was competitive but not in a good way, I was taking a lot of risks. The second part of the season I had a different approach, taking risks but not the same as the first part.

“I had many injuries, it was difficult. When you’re injured, in a difficult position, you cannot take decisions. That’s what I learned in the past. Then, you need to be patient.

“I had talks with Honda and race-by-race it was super difficult because every weekend my mentality was changing a bit. A lot of doubts.

“I had contact in that time with Gresini - I said to them that I won’t go forward with any contract, if they want to wait for me, they can wait, because my decision was last Tuesday, after the Japanese MotoGP. That’s what I said.

“To go out from my comfort zone. The easiest thing was to stay at Honda - my team under control, the bike under control, big salary.

“So that was the easy solution. But if I want to take care of myself and my career, I need to find a new challenge. The best place was the Gresini team.”