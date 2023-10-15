But the VR46 Ducati star was not only back on track but braved the pain to score 18 points with third and fifth places, one point more than at the previous Motegi round.

Although he has slipped further behind title leader Francesco Bagnaia, Bezzecchi gained on Jorge Martin ahead and extended his advantage over KTM’s Brad Binder.

It was more than enough to deserve his post-race beer.

“I already had one or two. For sure I will have more,” Bezzecchi grinned. “Party and then sleep tomorrow!”

While his Sprint podium, just six days after two plates were inserted into his shoulder, had been a huge achievement, Bezzecchi knew the full 27-lap Sunday race would be a much more gruelling physical test.

“My plan was to be conservative in the beginning. The problem is that in MotoGP right now when you are a bit too conservative in the first laps then you get treated like a punchbag!” said Bezzecchi, who dropped from ninth on the grid to 13th by the end of the opening lap.

“I was a little bit too far back for my plan but after when I saw that I could recover I didn't panic too much. I tried anyway to manage the tyres because I knew that I was going to need some grip in the end. And fortunately, I was fast in the end. So can't complain.”

Bezzecchi traded sixth place from the middle stages onwards, then snatched fifth from Brad Binder on the final lap.

The 24-year-old explained that the plates ("I have two") aren't the most painful issue, although it does feel ‘strange’.

“I had a bit of time after the race to recover, but to be honest I have a lot of pain. Not on the collarbone, but all around,” he said.

“I have pain in my shoulder, in all the muscles in the neck. But the collarbone is OK. Just the plate is creating a strange feeling for me because I never had a plate before.

“But at least I make a good race so can’t complain,” he said. “I am very happy.

“Of course, it was not easy, but we worked very well at home and also here my team made an incredible job.”

Turning to the contrasting fortunes of title rivals Francesco Bagnaia, who won from 13th on the grid, and Jorge Martin, who crashed from the lead costing him the points advantage, Bezzecchi said:

“I think that both Jorge and Pecco are really strong. Pecco is already a world champion, but Jorge is in fantastic shape. It's normal to make some mistakes sometimes. Pecco did it a couple of races ago and Jorge did it today.

“When I saw Jorge crash honestly I didn't know that Pecco was already almost leading. But after some laps I saw on the big screen that Pecco was first and I knew that he was going to win. Because he’s very good in this kind of situation.

“But for sure, Jorge will bounce back and I hope also to be there in Phillip Island.”

Bezzecchi now has just four days to recover before practice begins in Australia.

“I will try to get my body in good shape. For sure I will not be at my 100% because it's impossible in just four days. But Phillip Island is a little bit less physical than here. Less hard braking, which is the point where I was struggling the most.

"So I think I can be fast.”

Team-mate Luca Marini, also returning from a fractured collarbone, fell after contact from Brad Binder and later retired.