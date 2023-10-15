The confusion comes at the most awkward possible time because Oliveira, days ago, disputed RNF’s claim that he has no release clause in his contract, amid Honda’s interest in him.

But during the Indonesian MotoGP an interview with RNF team manager Wilco Zeelenberg was misinterpreted.

Simon Crafar, who conducted the interview, later clarified via social media: “Wilco on the grid standing next to Raul & promo lady /brollie girl. I ask him about ‘Raul and Miguel’.

“Between my kiwi accent and his decades in pitlane damaged hearing, he hears me ask about ‘Raul and the-girl’.

“Confused he replies ‘I don't know.. about the girl, but Raul…’”

A statement from Zeelenberg was then shared via RNF and Oliveira’s social media profiles: “During the pre-race interview with MotoGP, some people think that my comment about the “girl” was about Miguel.

“But that is wrong. When you see the video of the interview you can see that I’m talking about the grid girl who was standing next to us.

“I would never talk negative about our riders. I hope this clears things up.”

A picture of Zeelenberg and Oliveira, making light of the situation, accompanied the statement.

Oliveira finished the Indonesian MotoGP in 10th but his future is in question because Repsol Honda are seeking a replacement for Marc Marquez next year.

There is a question mark over Oliveira’s contract for 2024, and whether it enables him to move to a factory team or not.