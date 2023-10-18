Bastianini put together his best performance of the year at Mandalika, both in terms of finishing position (matched his P8 result from Sachsenring) and outright speed.

Much more consistent than in previous rounds, Bastianini set the fastest lap of the race before going on to finish 12 seconds behind race winner and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

“I’m happy about my race but not the result because after the Long Lap, and also the contact with Marc and Jack out of turn 11 I lost a lot of time,” said Bastianini.

“I started my progression after only 8-9 laps, but after that my pace was really good.

“I did the fastest lap of the race but also my pace was quite consistent. At the end of the race I was destroyed.

“It was possible for me to arrive in the top five but I wasn’t really focused and stayed here (current position).”

Bastianini rues early contact

Bastianini found himself stuck between Marc Marquez and Jack Miller heading into turn 11, after the pair were held up by Bagnaia on the opening lap.

Speaking about the incident, Bastianini added: “Pecco went very fast into turn ten and Marc had to pick up the bike, but to come back, in turn 11 I was side-by-side with Marc and Jack; I was in the middle and I was unlucky. It was normal contact in the race.”

While eighth place was a strong result for the Italian, Bastianini’s pace was perhaps the biggest positive as he set the fastest lap with just a few laps remaining.

“This is the most important because in that weekend we worked very well from the start,” said Bastianini. “I haven’t modified much of the bike, just the electronics and I tried many laps to not make mistakes.

“In the end, that method worked and we have to work like this. I want to see in Phillip Island if we have this control and can confirm that.”