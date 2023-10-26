The Aprilia rider has again been the Italian manufacturer’s most consistent rider in 2023, but even the Spaniard has struggled to showcase the run of form he’s expected.

No podium since his double win in Catalunya has been somewhat alarming for Espargaro, while other Aprilia riders have also struggled at different stages.

Asked if he knows why Aprilia riders are performing differently at different circuits, Espargaro said: “No! It’s a very good question. I don’t have an answer. I was very angry in Phillip Island because I expected to be on top. But we couldn’t be.

“I was a lot faster than the other Aprilias in the race and by quite a lot of time. It means it’s not really the riders. It’s that we can’t really perform in one circuit like another.”

Espargaro also admitted that he’s going into this weekend without any ‘high expectations’, unlike last time out in Phillip Island.

“No real high expectations. I had high expectations in Australia and then the race I was super upset after our performance in the race,” said the Spaniard.

“Not during the weekend with our speed but just during the race which is the important thing. You never know here, so low expectations and then we can be competitive.

“For example, in India I was P5 before the engine said ‘finished’, so maybe on this kind of track we can be quick and be on top.”

Espargaro was never a contender in Australia despite being the top Aprilia. A P8 finish was the best he could achieve.

Espargaro blamed spin from the rear of the bike, saying: “What happened is that we had a lot of spin and during the last few laps I was very slow.

“Not even the engineers understand why we have this spin because it's the third consecutive year we have it. If they don’t know then imagine me.”