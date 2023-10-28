Johann Zarco was thought to have been offered or at least had a one-year deal on the table, but opted to remain with LCR in order to have more security in his next contract.

The reason for Honda offering a one-year deal is clear, they wish to sign a star rider when everyone is out of contract at the end of 2024.

So signing a one-year deal makes perfect sense, however, Honda’s issue is that they are trying to attract a big name to replace Marc Marquez while offering a short-term deal.

Speaking on the MotoGP.com pre-weekend show ahead of the ThaiGP, Crafar gave his views on the current situation.

He [Oliveira] is in the prime position. When you look at everybody who has a contract, few would jump at a deal on the least competitive machine out there for one year.

“You put all that work in for one year and then leave? It can be very attractive to many.

“Someone like Miguel wants to sort out the problems and then wants a couple of years to build on that and enjoy the progress that he made.

“The only names that would come to mind are two extremes - a young guy like Fabio di Giannantonio who doesn’t have another spot and wants to stay in the class. They might be able to convince him.

“Or someone like Aleix Espargaro - Aleix has proven what he can do and he’s helped Aprilia develop their machine.

“He’s at the other end [of his career] and for one very well paid year he can develop the bike which we know he can do. This is all speculation.”

Crafar went on to discuss Oliveira further, as the Portuguese rider has become Honda’s number one target in recent weeks.

Crafar, who was speaking on the basis that Oliveira has been offered a one-year deal, believes that won’t be enough to entice the Aprilia rider.

“A rider like Miguel… you can’t expect him to take it if that’s what they have offered him,” said Crafar.

“Miguel is at the stage where he can do really good things on a really good bike. He needs to prove that and he wants to win. Getting back to Honda.

“I can’t believe they would want to offer a rider of Miguel’s stature and stage of his career. It’s a little bit offensive if that’s what has happened.

“You could expect that to Di Giannantonio or Aleix, but not someone in their prime like Miguel.”