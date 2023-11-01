Alex Marquez details which aspects of the Ducati give him difficulty

Next year he will be joined by his brother Marc Marquez in the Gresini team.

But even without him this year, in his debut year since quitting Honda, he has achieved his first podium finish in over two years.

Alex detailed his year-old spec Desmosedici to Marca: “In the end, the speed is there and especially after the Misano test.

“We have made some set up changes; At that point we started the year well, but there was a moment in the season where we got a little stuck in that evolution so we made a pretty big change in the set up again.

“We already introduced it in India, but I had a crash, then in Australia and Thailand it went well.

“We have a set up and a geometry of the bike that allows me to better apply my riding style but we have to finish fine-tuning it a little.

“It is true that I personally lack a little rhythm due to the injury and hence the last fall in the race.

“Doing the races without mistakes will be key to picking up the pace again and being there at the front again.”

“It is an injury that does not allow you to train or do anything"

Marquez fractured three ribs during qualifying for the Indian MotoGP, though he has completed the past two grands prix after recovering.

“I feel good, I would say 90 percent, more or less,” he said.

“Because in the end it's not just the ribs, but it's also the physical shape.

“It is an injury that does not allow you to train or do anything, you have to be completely stopped, from the sofa to the bed and not much movement.

“Even so, I broke a fourth rib at home, getting up, so it's something you have to keep a close eye on, but I think I've recovered almost 100 percent from the injury, and I'm looking forward to finishing the season on the right note.

“Having already got my physique ready, I can concentrate 100 percent on riding.

“This injury has stopped us a little from being able to have a good end to the season, but we have three races left.

“In Thailand we once again had that confidence and, above all, that speed that we wanted to finish the year well, so Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia will be key to finishing on a good note.

“Hopefully it will be to step on the podium again before the end of the year.

“We know that it will be a key and important year for everyone because many contracts end and getting off to a good start will mean that the future could be very good.”