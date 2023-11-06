KTM boss intriguingly questioned about major Jack Miller decision for 2024

KTM solved their 2024 MotoGP rider line-up conundrum by nominating Pol Espargaro as the unlucky rider to miss out on a full-time ride.

Miller and Brad Binder are set to stay in the factory team while the teenage starlet Acosta will replace Espargaro at Tech3 GASGAS, alongside Augusto Fernandez.

But Miller’s run of disappointing form - plus Acosta’s anticipated brilliance - have resulted in the KTM Motorsport Director being quizzed about whether another big decision could be made to swap their bikes next year.

“Miller is planned for KTM and Acosta for GASGAS,” was Pit Beirer’s only response to Speedweek.

It hardly sounded like a ringing endorsement.

“A crystal clear denial sounds different,” the report states. He is accused of “avoiding a clear answer”.

While Binder has established himself in fourth-place in the MotoGP standings, dragging KTM along as Ducati’s main contenders, his teammate Miller has lagged behind.

Miller has scored zero points from four grands prix in 2023, his debut season on a KTM after leaving the factory Ducati team.

A drab 13th-place finish in Thailand followed a pair of seventh-place finishes in Indonesia and Australia.

He has been on a Sunday podium only once this year, compared to Binder’s four times.

Central to this question is KTM’s belief in Acosta, who will be promoted from Moto2.

The same report indicates that he may desire a carbon fibre chassis (which Binder and Miller have recently started using) next year.

KTM previously opted to promote Binder straight from Moto2 to their factory team.

Acosta’s impending arrival is already causing a stir…