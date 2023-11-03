Joan Mir breaks down his wish-list for his 2024 Repsol Honda teammate

Marc Marquez’s exit to Gresini Ducati means the only vacant bike in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up belongs to Honda.

Mir, the 2020 MotoGP champion, was asked what qualities he hopes to find in his future teammate.

“Help? In terms of help, experience always helps,” Mir replied at last weekend’s Thailand MotoGP.

“I think that now, in this project, experience will always help.

“But always, when you ask me this question, I don’t know what to say.

“I don’t care about the other rider!

“It’s true that you try to be selfish, and you want a fast rider with experience.

“It can help me to be even faster.

“It’s what I expect.”

Mir has endured a largely awful first year at Honda since joining from Suzuki.

After the opening weekend of the year, Mir did not a complete a grand prix for the next nine rounds, due to early retirements and being sidelined. He has finished just five grands prix all year.

He sits 22nd in the MotoGP standings.

Who will Mir’s Repsol Honda teammate be?

Initial interest in Maverick Vinales came to nothing, while the possibility of Miguel Oliveira reportedly broke down due to the length of his requested contract.

Luca Marini met Honda boss Alberto Puig last week in Buriram, Sky reported, but talks came to nothing.

Fabio di Giannantonio was one phone call away from flying to Barcelona to sign a contract with Repsol Honda, the same report stated earlier this week.

But Fermin Aldeguer has been offered a two-year deal to join Repsol Honda, DAZN report.

Aldeguer, 18, is currently in his third Moto2 season.