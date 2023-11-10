Moto2 teenage talent Aldeguer emerged as a shock possibility to inherit the bike that Marc Marquez will vacate when he goes to Gresini Ducati in 2024.

Aldeguer himself fanned the flames of this rumour at the Malaysian MotoGP this weekend.

But Puig, the Repsol Honda team manager, has now said to DAZN: "No, I don't know where that came from. It's 100% false.

“Yesterday I spoke to Aldeguer’s manager and I asked him where it came from and he didn't know what to say.”

Aldeguer had previously insisted: “The call was there but I don’t have anything on the table…”

After Puig's rebuttal, Aldeguer told DAZN: "The future is to stay in Moto2."

Ricard Jove, the DAZN journalist who broke the news, reacted: “Well now Alberto Puig flatly denies any contact with Fermin Aldeguer, when both the rider himself and his manager have confirmed through various channels that there was interest on the part of Honda.

“Wow, I don't know who is lying and who isn't!! Frankly surprising!!

“I know why that reaction! But I'm not going to explain it.

“It is not the first time they have denied news, nor will it probably be the last. It is normal! There are always leaks!”