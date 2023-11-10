Pol Espargaro named as a "real possibility" to return to Repsol Honda in 2024

Team manager Alberto Puig confirmed that Espargaro was "a real possibility" during Friday practice at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Espargaro is a new name in the mix, with Honda’s quest to replace Marc Marquez becoming more and more fraught.

"The situation is serious, it's serious," Puig confirmed on Friday in Sepang.

"It's an extreme situation and we have to have a rider for Valencia."

Espargaro, of course, was Marquez’s teammate at Repsol Honda last year and, after just one year away, is now being considered for a comeback.

He finished 12th and 16th in his two seasons for the Japanese manufacturer alongside Marquez.

But Espargaro will not have a full-time seat in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up because Tech3 GASGAS will instead go with Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez.

Espargaro’s role could be limited to test, reserve and wildcards rides for KTM’s two teams.

So the possibility of a one-year contract at Honda, to remain a full-time racer, might be appealing to him.

Honda’s search to replace Marquez, who will move to Gresini Ducati, has been them consider Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales, Luca Marini, Fabio di Giannantonio and Fermin Aldeguer so far.