Clause in Red Bull exit deal means Honda can’t bring in one giant MotoGP sponsor

A clause in Red Bull’s contract with Repsol Honda means that the MotoGP team cannot carry sponsorship from a rival energy drinks brand in 2024, according to Motorsport.

Intriguingly, this prohibits Monster from becoming a sponsor.

Luca Marini, who is expected to replace Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda next year, currently carries Monster as a sponsor at VR46.

His brother Valentino Rossi’s glory years at Yamaha were covered by Monster branding too. Monster still sponsor Yamaha.

Luca Marini to join Repsol Honda?! ð€¯ Video of Luca Marini to join Repsol Honda?! ð€¯

Red Bull were able to break their partnership with Repsol Honda due to another clause, stipulating that they can pull out if Marc Marquez exits the team.

Marquez’s switch to Gresini Ducati next year has sparked these decisions.

Although Honda must now cope without the financial aid from Red Bull, they are expected to retain Repsol as a title sponsor until the end of their contract together in a year’s time.

And the saving they will make on Marquez’s colossal salary will also ease the burden.