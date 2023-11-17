Fernandez took advantage of fellow Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales having his fastest time deleted due to a yellow flag infringement.

But even without that, Fernandez showed pace good enough for a top two position which is something we’ve never seen from the Spaniard so far in MotoGP.

“Honestly I’m really happy,” Fernandez told MotoGP.com. “That was something that me and the team needed and I think from Aprilia’s side this was something they needed from the satellite team because it has been a really difficult year.

“But anyway, it is something that makes me happy to come back to the top. We had margin.

“Maverick was a little bit better but he had the yellow flag, and also, I think we have to enjoy the moment but think for the future about why we are strong here, but in some tracks like Sepang we have a lot of difficult moments.

“It is good but if we want to try and fight for a title with Aprilia we need to understand how to get a better balance with the bike in terms of tracks.

“We arrive at one and the bike is working really well but then we arrive at another one and it is really difficult. I am happy and believe in them. For the future we will try some solutions.”

While Fernandez has been stronger since the summer break, the former Moto2 star said it was as much about his arm being fully healthy as it was any type of breakthrough with the RS-GP22.

“The big thing that I did was the surgery on the arm,” added Fernandez. “It was something that at the beginning of the season I did three or four laps and it was over.

“Now I can ride, can enjoy [myself] on the bike and do a lot of laps. I don’t think about my arm. It is working.”

In terms of aims for the remainder of the weekend, Fernandez admitted he’s looking at the top positions but without obsessing over it.

Achieving a maiden podium is the dream scenario for the RNF Aprilia rider, however, having fun on the bike is just as important.

Fernandez said: “Hoping for the front row, podium on the sprint and podium on the long race. But this is not our target right now.

“I want to do kilometres and to not think about the result and try to enjoy it. That is the key.”