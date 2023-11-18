Oliveira, whose season began with ligament injuries to his leg when he was struck by Marc Marquez at Portimao, then missed more races when he suffered a dislocated and fractured left shoulder after being brought down by Fabio Quartararo’s bike on the first lap at Jerez.

Saturday's right shoulder blade injury occurred in another opening lap incident, at Turn 6 of the Lusail circuit, which appeared to be triggered by contact between Oliveira and the factory Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro ahead.

"The incident between #88 Oliveira and #41 Espargaro is still under investigation," said a statement from the FIM Stewards on Saturday night.

As well as Espargaro and Oliveira, Ducati's Enea Bastianini was also brought down in the aftermath.

Oliveira is on his way to hospital for further checks, but the injury means he is likely to miss not only tomorrow’s grand prix but next weekend’s Valencia finale.

Meanwhile, Aprilia revealed that Espargaro suffered 'a small fracture of the fibula head' in his left leg and that his fitness to ride will be 'reviewed tomorrow morning before the warm-up.'

The injury completed a grim day for Espargaro, who was earlier handed a 10,000 euro fine and six-place grid penalty for Sunday after slapping Franco Morbidelli in final practice.

Morbidelli also had to take evasive action during the opening lap incident involving Oliveira, Espargaro and Bastianini.