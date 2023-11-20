Ciabatti added that Ducati might possibly be able to step in and offer the Italian some wild-cards if he is unable to secure a full-time seat.

di Giannantonio has lost his Gresini place to Marc Marquez for next season and, although initially linked with swapping over to the Spaniard’s Repsol Honda seat, that is now set to go to Luca Marini.

Joining VR46 in place of Marini thus looks like di Giannantonio’s only remaining chance. But Valentino Rossi’s team have made clear they want a young rider from Moto2 and are speaking with Fermin Aldeguer and Tony Arbolino.

“Today Fabio was faster than anybody else and he doesn't know yet if he has a ride for MotoGP next year, which is really, I would say, unacceptable because he has shown in this last part of the championship that he is one of the best riders here at the moment,” Ciabatti told MotoGP.com

“But anyway it is what it is. I hope it gets a ride for next year and definitely, this win was special for him. So it's good he got it and I’m happy for a Ducati 1-2-3.”

Pressed on if Ducati might be able to offer di Giannantonio something for 2024, Ciabatti replied:

“Well, first of all, we hope he can find a bike for next year. I think the only option actually, if Marini goes to Honda, is VR46 at the moment. But it's not in our hands. As you know, VR46 and Gresini decide their own riders.

“I think he showed he deserved to win and that he can be a really good rider for any team. If not, we'll see if we can offer him something, even though the number of wild-cards next year may be limited [due to] new rules.

“So anyway, I hope he gets a ride for the full season.”

di Giannantonio, who joined MotoGP with Gresini at the start of 2022, had a best race finish of eighth up until mid-October.

But his highlights since include fourth place in Indonesia, third (and a debut podium) at Phillip Island and now second in the Qatar Sprint followed by a fairytale victory over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia in Sunday's main race.

Diggia will finish twelfth overall in the world championship standings, whatever happens at this weekend's Valencia finale.