The machines are based on the colours of the MotoGP top three of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, plus WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista and WorldSSP title winner Nicolo Bulega.

Four of the replicas will be based on Panigale V4 models, plus a V2 version for the 'Bulega'.

They will each be produced in a limited and numbered series, with the rider's original signature on the tank (protected by a layer of transparent varnish) plus a certificate of authenticity, and come with special technical equipment and a dedicated wood shipping crate.

The replicas are offered in single-seater configuration only. Each is embellished with a billet aluminium steering plate with laser engraving of the model’s name and progressive number, plus a dedicated key and animation for the dashboard at key-on. The saddle is made of special material, with the rider's logo displayed as on the race bike.

The replicas - which include the racing numbers of the riders: Bagnaia's 63, Bautista's 19, Martín's 89, Bezzecchi's 72 and Bulega’s 11 - were presented during the factory’s “Campioni in Festa” event on Friday evening.

The Panigale V4s dedicated to Bagnaia and Bautista will feature the special yellow livery with which the two champions raced in this year's Misano MotoGP and SBK rounds, respectively.

Production of the Panigale V4 ‘Bagnaia’ is limited to 263 units while the ‘Bautista’ - enhanced by a brushed aluminium fuel tank, carbon fibre winglets and Marchesini forged aluminium wheels - is limited to 219 units.

The Panigale V4 ‘Martin’ has the colours of the Prima Pramac team and includes a carbon fibre front fender. Production is limited to 189 units.

The Panigale V4 ‘Bezzecchi’ is inspired by the yellow and black of the Mooney VR46 team. Production is limited to 72 units.

The Panigale V2 ‘Bulega’ is limited to 111 units.