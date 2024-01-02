Casey Stoner's house in Australia brutalised by devastating tornado

The Gold Coast in Queensland, where the former MotoGP champion lives, was hit by terrible weather throughout the Christmas period.

“I’m not sure anybody knows quite how serious the storm was in certain areas on the Gold Coast last night, photos do not do justice the sheer amount of damage in our area,” Stoner posted to social media.

“And if you have any available hands to throw people’s way as they’ve lost their homes, I know there is a huge amount of help needed.

“We are so blessed everybody in our home is safe and even though there is a lot of damage to our property we are not the most in need!”

Chris Hemsworth, the famous actor who grew up nearby the Phillip Island race track, commented: "Sorry bro. Let me know if you guys need anything at all."

Stoner posted a series of photos to social media showing the devastation caused to his family home.

He bought the 46,000 square metre property for 2.7m Australian dollars in 2016.