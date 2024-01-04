Gresini boss shares behind-the-scenes details from Marc Marquez’s first test

Marquez’s obvious satisfaction with his first ride on the Ducati was there for all to see at the postseason Valencia test.

Nadia Padovani, Gresini’s team owner, admits her ambition for this season increased after seeing her new rider’s reaction to testing the bike.

"I was in the pits waiting for him to take off his helmet after the first start,” she was quoted by Marca.

“I wanted to see the first expression when he got off the bike.

“I saw that little smile on his face and I was like, 'OK, here we go.'

“He was very happy, he also preferred to stop an hour earlier so as not to take risks.

“It's clear that, after all, he wants to get back in the game after difficult years due to the brake problem, the arm problem and a return with a difficult bike that no longer allowed him certain results and with which he crashed many times.

“However, he never gave up striving to do his best."

Marc Marquez's first words about his Ducati MotoGP test

Padovani explained how the eight-time world champion’s first day with his new team went.

“He introduced himself to the team in a calm and humble manner,” she said.

“You expect who knows what from someone who has won a lot, but it was the opposite.

“In fact, he was even a little agitated, anxious to get going.”

Marquez impressed so much on his first ride of the Ducati in Valencia that he is widely considered among the contenders for the 2024 MotoGP championship.

He will ride a GP23 (the bike which finished first and second in last year’s championship) while Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin will step onto updated versions.

Competition is high from within his own ranks at the Italian manufacturer.

“It's clear that Bagnaia is a very strong rider, he has a lot of control over the bike and he has grown a lot in recent years,” Padovani said. “Martin is at another level and he rides the Ducati in a spectacular way.

“Marco Bezzecchi is growing well.

“It won't be too obvious to win the World Championship, but we will try.

“We are at the level of our official team also, and we will grow towards it.”