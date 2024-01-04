Every MotoGP rider’s new year wish heading into the 2024 season

The 2023 MotoGP season was one of the best ever, but that hasn’t stopped the anticipation for this year being even higher.

Several rider moves have thrown a new excitement into the series, while Trackhouse Racing’s takeover of the RNF Aprilia team means a new outfit will be on the grid.

But looking at each individual rider, these are the wishes we believe they might have heading into the new season.

Francesco Bagnaia

Starting with the world champion, retaining his title for the second consecutive season and thus becoming a three-time champion is the only wish we see fit.

Enea Bastianini

With a tough 2023 behind him, bouncing back to the type of form that saw him signed by the factory team will be important if he’s to remain a factory rider in 2025, which we believe will be his main objective.

Jorge Martin

Runner-up to Bagnaia in what was one of the best title fights in recent history, going one better in 2024 has to be Martin’s goal. That may earn him a factory seat, which he clearly wants.

Franco Morbidelli

Without a race win since the 2020 season, the Italian will be aboard the best machine on the grid which should give him every opportunity of becoming a winner once again.

Marc Marquez

Loose from Honda, Marquez is expected to provide fireworks throughout 2024 now that he too has joined Ducati. Race wins will be expected but the biggest wish he could have is to gel well enough with the GP23 bike so that he can fight for the title.

Alex Marquez

Twice a sprint winner in 2023, Marquez will want to become a grand prix winner in MotoGP for the first time.

Marco Bezzecchi

A title contender before injury derailed his charge, Bezzecchi should be a challenger once again which could see him given a full factory seat in 2025.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

One of the best riders in MotoGP come the end of 2023, Di Giannantonio should be aiming to have a much more relaxing end to this season and thus be locked in to a multi-year contract.

Brad Binder

Moving on to KTM who were second in the 2023 standings, Binder is likely to want to achieve two things in 2024. That is win on Sundays and fight for KTM’s first-ever MotoGP title.

Jack Miller

On Miller’s side of the garage, consistency will be important as he looks to delay Pedro Acosta’s ascension to becoming a factory rider with the Austrian brand. Securing his own future by enforcing his experience is crucial.

Pedro Acosta

Being rookie of the year is a given for the Spaniard as he’s the lone rookie in the class, but stepping up to the factory team is perhaps his next goal.

Augusto Fernandez

Without Acosta’s name popping up as a potential replacement for him, Fernandez should be free of such worries in 2024 as he looks to build on a promising rookie season. Fighting for consistent top tens should be the wish.

Aleix Espargaro

Twice a grand prix winner in 2023, Espargaro is Aprilia’s biggest reason for hope when it comes to sustaining a serious challenge on the title. If that’s not possible, beating Maverick Vinales should be his aim for a third straight year.

Maverick Vinales

At the same time, Vinales will want to get the upper hand over Espargaro and that could be his main goal, alongside winning his first Aprilia race, of course.

Miguel Oliveira

Very fast when he was fit, Oliveira will be looking to avoid the type of injury setbacks he suffered in 2023.

Raul Fernandez

The young Spaniard secured his first-ever top five in MotoGP during the season-finale at Valencia, so going on to claim a podium is the next logical goal.

Fabio Quartararo

Once again part of only a two-rider strong Yamaha line-up, getting back to winning ways will likely be Quartararo’s main goal.

Alex Rins

After just one season with Honda, Rins will be back aboard an in-line four and will hope to be competitive from the outset. However, like Oliveira the Spaniard will be keen to avoid injury.

Joan Mir

The Honda rider endured a difficult 2023 season with the RC213V, so making a breakthrough in terms of competitiveness will be very high on his list.

Luca Marini

Coming from the Ducati bike, Marini won’t be expecting to challenge for big points right away and will likely need to prioritise specific venues for having standout results. That could look like a top five finish.

Johann Zarco

What applies to Marini will likely apply to Zarco. The former Pramac rider could be fast right away given his previous experience with the Honda, while challenging the two factory riders in the championship will also be a goal of his.

Takaaki Nakagami

Perhaps fortunate to retain his seat once again, Nakagami knows he needs a big 2024 if he’s to stay in MotoGP and thus achieving his best results will likely be his biggest aim.