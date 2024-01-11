After spending his entire 11-year MotoGP career at Repsol Honda, winning 59 races and six world championships, Marquez rode a Desmosedici for the first time at last November’s Valencia test.

But the real work will begin in Sepang next month, with an intensive three-day outing at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue.

“I start 2024 season with a lot of enthusiasm and desire, something that will never be lacking,” Marquez said. “I feel very well, very calm, I'm doing a normal pre-season, something I hadn't been able to do for many years [due to injuries].

“Last year was only half normal because there were also problems with my shoulder, but now I have work to do in Malaysia and Qatar to continue adapting to the bike and the working style of the new technical team.

“I will have to adapt myself and then, when I get a good level, I will try to change things on the bike to feel completely comfortable.”

The Spaniard’s smile as he returned from his first outing on Gresini Ducati at Valencia made headlines around the world. He went on to briefly lead the timesheets on the way to a close fourth place, just 0.171s from the top.

“The first test in Valencia was good,” Marquez confirmed.

“It was the first day after a long time with a different riding style and I was nervous, with butterflies in my stomach.

“The smile after that first ride, something that has been talked about so much, was simply calm.”

Marquez’s Gresini move also means he is joining younger brother Alex in the same MotoGP team for the first time since 2020 at Repsol Honda, a partnership that was curtailed when Marc broke his arm at the opening round.

Speaking alongside Alex in their first appearance of the year as Gresini team-mates, during a press conference organised by Estrella Galicia 0,0 in Madrid, the #93 joked: "The team-mate is the first rival, but in this case it's all a family matter!

“We're both here for the competition, that comes from our genes. Logically, if I can beat him (Alex), so much the better, and if he can beat me, so much the better for him.

“The main thing is also to try to help each other as we have always done at home. Then on the track each one has his own technical crew and his own problems.

“It's not even good to talk too much because sometimes a comment of mine may sound completely different to him, so we will continue as we have done so far, each one with his technical team and then helping each other at home as much as possible to prepare well for the race weekends."

Marc has been without a win for the past two seasons, while Alex took two Sprint wins and two Grand Prix podiums in his debut Gresini campaign.

Both will ride year-old GP23 bikes this year.

The official Sepang test takes place o February 6-8 followed by a final official pre-season test in Qatar on February 19-20.

Marc Marquez’s Ducati race debut will then be held at the same Lusail circuit on the weekend of March 8-10.