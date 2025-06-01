Christian Horner dismisses Nico Rosberg as he’s grilled on Max Verstappen penalty

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has faced a grilling about Max Verstappen’s penalty at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty in Barcelona for a collision with Mercedes’ George Russell which resulted in him dropping from fifth to 10th, costing him vital points in the title race.

It was one of two incidents Verstappen found himself involved in during a hectic end to Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver clashed with Charles Leclerc moments before tangling with Russell.

Russell lunged down the inside of Verstappen at Turn 1 and the pair touched, leading to the Red Bull driver being forced to use the escape road and subsequently retain track position.

Red Bull told Verstappen to let Russell back through but the pair made further contact at Turn 5 when the Mercedes driver tried to make a move.

The stewards’ deemed the incident was worthy of a 10-second penalty, which saw Verstappen plummet to 10th after crossing the line.

“Max had a snap at the restart, Charles got alongside him,” Horner explained to media including Crash.net.

“It looked like he pulled left on him, which is what they're up in front of the stewards now. And then George obviously tried to capitalise on that into Turn 1 and it was very, very marginal.

“Now, on recent experience and looking at recent incidents, obviously, it's subjective. You've asked for guidance from the FIA, from the referee essentially, there's nothing come back. You can see that it's been reported. It's going to the stewards.

“It looked for all intents and purposes that it was going to be a penalty. So therefore, the instruction was given to Max to give that place back, which he was obviously upset about and annoyed about because he felt that, one, he'd been left no space and, two, that George hadn't been fully in control.

“So after, obviously, a conversation with his engineer, he elected to give the place back at Turn 5 and there was contact between the two cars. I haven't had a chance to speak to Max from his side.

“The stewards deemed that he caused a collision and got 10 seconds and some penalty points, unfortunately, which obviously was very frustrating because it leaves us with one point out of the afternoon, what should have been an easy podium.”

Verstappen also picked up three penalty points on his licence, meaning he will need to stay out of trouble the next two races in Canada and Austria to avoid triggering an automatic one-race ban.

Asked how concerned he is about the prospect of Verstappen receiving a ban, Horner replied: “You can never guarantee anything.

“He's just got to keep his nose clean in the next couple of races. Then the first points come off at the end of June.”

Horner brushes off Rosberg, Russell criticism

Max Verstappen, Red Bull © XPB Images

Speaking during Sky Sports F1’s broadcast, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg suggested that Verstappen should have received a black flag and a disqualification.

Asked for his thoughts on Rosberg's comments, Horner snapped back: “Nico’s quite sensational in the way he commentates, so we'll leave it there.”

Horner also avoided directly answering if he agreed with Russell’s assessment that Verstappen had “let himself down”.

“Look, I haven't had a chance to speak to Max. It's something we'll talk about in time,” he simply answered.

When it was put to him that the ‘red mist’ had got to Verstappen, Horner said: “I think it's clear that you could hear that he was frustrated.

"He didn't agree, you can hear, with both Charles and George. I haven't had a chance to speak to him because he's had to speak to you guys and now he's up in the stewards talking about the Charles incident.

“It's something that we'll discuss internally and look at.”