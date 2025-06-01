Jorge Martin jumps back on an Aprilia but exit worry still exists

Jorge Martin rides an Aprilia and spends time inside their garage with colleagues

Max Biaggi, Jorge Martin
Max Biaggi, Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin was back inside the Aprilia garage on Saturday.

The MotoGP champion, who intends to use a contractual clause to get away from the manufacturer next year, was taking part in an Aprilia All-Stars event.

It was a promotional day, held at the Misano circuit, hosted by Aprilia.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

It was the first time that Martin had been back inside a garage, with his colleagues, or been on their bike since confirming his plan to quit Aprilia.

Fans swiftly spotted that Martin was not wearing official Aprilia racing leathers. But Aprilia confirmed this was only because it was not planned for him to jump on the bike at all.

Martin is still recovering from rib and lung injuries sustained at the Qatar MotoGP.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

The fact he was able to ride the motorcycle at all suggests his recovery is developing well.

But he is still expected to be sidelined from MotoGP races for the foreseeable future as he heals.

He has only taken part in a single race weekend for Aprilia since winning the 2024 MotoGP title with Pramac Ducati.

But he confirmed the existence of a contractual clause which would facilitate an early exit from Aprilia, saying: “If certain circumstances were not met, I reserved the right to decide my future for 2026.”

Intriguingly he also said that “both parties can give each other a second chance” after he returns from injury.

It has been suggested his preferred next team is Honda.

But Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola sent strong words in Martin’s direction after they proved their competitiveness by winning the British MotoGP via Marco Bezzecchi.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
45m ago
'Not a pancake’ - Max Verstappen defends Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying shocker
Yuki Tsunoda
NASCAR News
57m ago
Revealed: The NASCAR drivers with the most merchandise sales
NASCAR
RR News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT rider “hit wall feet first”, explains crash, “lucky to be here”
Tom Weeden
MotoGP News
1h ago
“I saw the data” and this is Marc Marquez’s most groundbreaking skill
Marc Marquez
RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd “blind, you can’t see anything” in scary Isle of Man TT fog
Davey Todd

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin jumps back on an Aprilia but exit worry still exists
Max Biaggi, Jorge Martin
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
RR News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
F1 News
1h ago
Updated starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How race begins after a withdrawal
The top three in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso