Jorge Martin jumps back on an Aprilia but exit worry still exists

Jorge Martin was back inside the Aprilia garage on Saturday.

The MotoGP champion, who intends to use a contractual clause to get away from the manufacturer next year, was taking part in an Aprilia All-Stars event.

It was a promotional day, held at the Misano circuit, hosted by Aprilia.

Jorge Martin

It was the first time that Martin had been back inside a garage, with his colleagues, or been on their bike since confirming his plan to quit Aprilia.

Fans swiftly spotted that Martin was not wearing official Aprilia racing leathers. But Aprilia confirmed this was only because it was not planned for him to jump on the bike at all.

Martin is still recovering from rib and lung injuries sustained at the Qatar MotoGP.

Jorge Martin

The fact he was able to ride the motorcycle at all suggests his recovery is developing well.

But he is still expected to be sidelined from MotoGP races for the foreseeable future as he heals.

He has only taken part in a single race weekend for Aprilia since winning the 2024 MotoGP title with Pramac Ducati.

But he confirmed the existence of a contractual clause which would facilitate an early exit from Aprilia, saying: “If certain circumstances were not met, I reserved the right to decide my future for 2026.”

Intriguingly he also said that “both parties can give each other a second chance” after he returns from injury.

It has been suggested his preferred next team is Honda.

But Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola sent strong words in Martin’s direction after they proved their competitiveness by winning the British MotoGP via Marco Bezzecchi.