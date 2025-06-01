2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)
Results from Sunday's action at Isle of Man TT
Here are the full results from the 2025 Isle of Man TT on Sunday June 1.
A Sidecar qualifying session kicked off the day before a combined Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifying session. A Supertwin session concluded the action.
Isle of Man TT Superbike qualifying 5 results
Michael Dunlop laid down a serious marker with his quickest lap of the TT so far in Superbike qualifying.
But Dean Harrison and Davey Todd were hot on his heels and will be a major threat to him in the first race.
|Superbike Qualifying 5
|Position
|Riders
|Lap time (mph)
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|132.003
|2
|Dean Harrison
|130.666
|3
|Davey Todd
|129.812
|4
|Nathan Harrison
|129.652
|5
|Rob Hodson
|129.135
|6
|Shaun Anderson
|128.965
|7
|David Johnson
|128.526
|8
|Joshua Brookes
|128.359
|9
|John McGuinness
|127.702
|10
|Phillip Crowe
|126.956
|11
|James Hillier
|126.956
|12
|Erno Kostamo
|125.216
Isle of Man TT Supersport qualifying 5 results
Dean Harrison was fastest on a Supersport machine on Sunday. Mike Browne and Michael Evans were his closest challengers.
|Supersport Qualifying 5
|Position
|Riders
|Lap time (mph)
|1
|Dean Harrison
|124.736
|2
|Mike Browne
|124.272
|3
|Michael Evans
|124.272
|4
|Davey Todd
|123.071
|5
|James Hillier
|123.021
|6
|Nathan Harrison
|122.031
|7
|Ian Hutchinson
|121.839
|8
|David Johnson
|121.278
|9
|Michael Sweeney
|120.973
|10
|Joey Thompson
|120.797
|11
|Adam McLean
|119.975
|12
|Joe Yeardsley
|118.944
|13
|Dominic Herbertson
|118.773
|14
|Jonathan Perry
|118.004
|15
|Allan Venter
|117.929
|16
|Erno Kostamo
|117.722
|17
|Michael Russell
|117.651
|18
|Timothee Monot
|116.938
|19
|Jamie Cringle
|116.443
|20
|Amalric Blanc
|116.443
|21
|Loris Majcan
|116.256
|22
|Stephen Parsons
|116.061
|23
|Jack Fowler
|115.073
|24
|Victor Lopez
|114.656
|25
|Mark Parrett
|114.462
|26
|Paul Cassidy
|113.792
|27
|David Brook
|113.722
|28
|Lancelot Unissart
|113.415
|29
|Gary Johnson
|113.377
Isle of Man TT Superstock qualifying 5 results
Conor Cummins was the fastest rider on Superstock machinery.
Mike Browne and James Hind were right behind him.
|Superstock Qualifying 5
|Position
|Riders
|Lap time (mph)
|1
|Conor Cummins
|129.835
|2
|Mike Browne
|129.697
|3
|James Hind
|128.946
|4
|Ian Hutchinson
|128.443
|5
|Paul Jordan
|127.71
|6
|Joshua Brookes
|127.642
|7
|Michael Evans
|127.6
|8
|Brian McCormack
|125.802
|9
|John McGuinness
|125.625
|10
|Marcus Simpson
|124.856
|11
|Allan Venter
|124.349
|12
|Stefano Bonetti
|124.239
|13
|Mitchel Rees
|123.965
|14
|James Chawke
|123.374
|15
|Eddy Ferre
|123.103
|16
|Michael Sweeney
|123.054
|17
|Kevin Keyes
|122.402
|18
|Jamie Cringle
|122.356
|19
|Darryl Tweed
|122.321
|20
|Samuel West
|122.174
|21
|Jonathan Goetschy
|121.98
|22
|Baz Furber
|121.915
|23
|Amalric Blanc
|121.866
|24
|Tom Robinson
|121.726
|25
|Julian Trummer
|121.439
|26
|Michael Russell
|120.551
|27
|Mark Parrett
|120.199
|28
|Joey Thompson
|119.782
|29
|Paul Williams
|119.603
|30
|Loris Majcan
|119.234
|31
|Matt Stevenson
|119.024
|32
|Martin Morris
|118.554
|33
|Barry Burrell
|117.751
|34
|Jorge Halliday
|114.252
Isle of Man TT Supertwin qualifying 5 results
Paul Jordan topped the Supertwin timesheet. He was followed by Adam McLean, then Baz Furber.
|Supertwin Qualifying 5
|Position
|Riders
|Lap time (mph)
|1
|Paul Jordan
|118.584
|2
|Adam McLean
|118.257
|3
|Baz Furber
|117.913
|4
|Mike Browne
|117.302
|5
|Davey Todd
|116.522
|6
|Andrea Majola
|116.207
|7
|Michael Dokoupil
|115.92
|8
|Michael Russell
|115.714
|9
|Joe Yeardsley
|115.095
|10
|Victor Lopez
|113.76
|11
|Shaun Anderson
|113.524
|12
|Darry Tweed
|112.788
|13
|Julien Cregniot
|111.998
|14
|Sam Johnson
|111.641
|15
|Paul Cassidy
|110.702
|16
|Andy Hornby
|109.692
|17
|Wayne Bourgeais
|109.338
|18
|Pete Murray
|108.506
|19
|Masayuki Yamanaka
|108.363
|20
|Veronika Hankocyova
|108.007
|21
|Maria Costello
|107.105
|22
|Chris Moore
|102.47
Isle of Man TT Sidecar qualifying 5 results
The Crowe brothers went fastest in Sidecar qualifying - despite previously claiming they were not aiming for impressive lap times and would prioritise testing their machine.
Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were second-best before a crash which left them hospitalised.
|Sidecar Qualifying 5
|Position
|Riders
|Lap time (mph)
|1
|Crowe/Crowe
|119.337
|2
|Founds/Walmsley
|115.843
|3
|Birchall/Rosney
|115.664
|4
|Crawford/Hardie
|115.103
|5
|Clarke/Johnson
|113.04
|6
|Blackstock/Lawrence
|112.789
|7
|Ellis/Clement
|112.522
|8
|Kershaw/Gibbons
|110.577
|9
|Holden/Wilkes
|110.048
|10
|Gibson/Gibson
|109.104
|11
|Lambert/Haynes
|108.833
|12
|Ramsden/Ramsden
|108.478
|13
|Van der Donckt/Van der Donckt
|107.713
|14
|Saunders/Stokoe
|107.691
|15
|Hope/Bumfrey
|107.061
|16
|Dawson/Sims
|106.76
|17
|Thomas/Sigworth
|106.459
|18
|Donovan/Roberts
|105.68
|19
|Saunders/Cookie
|105.273
|20
|Knight/Sharp
|104.359
|21
|Lockey/Rostron
|104.216
|22
|Shand/Claeys
|104.036
|23
|Kranenburg/Koelsch
|103.473
|24
|Currie/Pitt
|103.126
|25
|Costello/Smith
|102.683
|26
|Moore/Gash
|102.683
|27
|Mathem/Jully
|100.769
|28
|Buchanan/Evans
|100.199
|29
|Palacoeur/Yann
|99.419
|30
|Shipley/James
|96.317
|31
|Marshall/Galligan
|96.196