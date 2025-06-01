2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)

Dean Harrison
Dean Harrison

Here are the full results from the 2025 Isle of Man TT on Sunday June 1.

A Sidecar qualifying session kicked off the day before a combined Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifying session. A Supertwin session concluded the action.

Isle of Man TT Superbike qualifying 5 results

Michael Dunlop laid down a serious marker with his quickest lap of the TT so far in Superbike qualifying.

But Dean Harrison and Davey Todd were hot on his heels and will be a major threat to him in the first race.

Superbike Qualifying 5
PositionRidersLap time (mph)
1Michael Dunlop132.003
2Dean Harrison130.666
3Davey Todd129.812
4Nathan Harrison129.652
5Rob Hodson129.135
6Shaun Anderson128.965
7David Johnson128.526
8Joshua Brookes128.359
9John McGuinness127.702
10Phillip Crowe126.956
11James Hillier126.956
12Erno Kostamo125.216

Isle of Man TT Supersport qualifying 5 results

Dean Harrison was fastest on a Supersport machine on Sunday. Mike Browne and Michael Evans were his closest challengers.

Supersport Qualifying 5
PositionRidersLap time (mph)
1Dean Harrison124.736
2Mike Browne124.272
3Michael Evans124.272
4Davey Todd123.071
5James Hillier123.021
6Nathan Harrison122.031
7Ian Hutchinson121.839
8David Johnson121.278
9Michael Sweeney120.973
10Joey Thompson120.797
11Adam McLean119.975
12Joe Yeardsley118.944
13Dominic Herbertson118.773
14Jonathan Perry118.004
15Allan Venter117.929
16Erno Kostamo117.722
17Michael Russell117.651
18Timothee Monot116.938
19Jamie Cringle116.443
20Amalric Blanc116.443
21Loris Majcan116.256
22Stephen Parsons116.061
23Jack Fowler115.073
24Victor Lopez114.656
25Mark Parrett114.462
26Paul Cassidy113.792
27David Brook113.722
28Lancelot Unissart113.415
29Gary Johnson113.377

Isle of Man TT Superstock qualifying 5 results

Conor Cummins was the fastest rider on Superstock machinery.

Mike Browne and James Hind were right behind him.

Superstock Qualifying 5
PositionRidersLap time (mph)
1Conor Cummins129.835
2Mike Browne129.697
3James Hind128.946
4Ian Hutchinson128.443
5Paul Jordan127.71
6Joshua Brookes127.642
7Michael Evans127.6
8Brian McCormack125.802
9John McGuinness125.625
10Marcus Simpson124.856
11Allan Venter124.349
12Stefano Bonetti124.239
13Mitchel Rees123.965
14James Chawke123.374
15Eddy Ferre123.103
16Michael Sweeney123.054
17Kevin Keyes122.402
18Jamie Cringle122.356
19Darryl Tweed122.321
20Samuel West122.174
21Jonathan Goetschy121.98
22Baz Furber121.915
23Amalric Blanc121.866
24Tom Robinson121.726
25Julian Trummer121.439
26Michael Russell120.551
27Mark Parrett120.199
28Joey Thompson119.782
29Paul Williams119.603
30Loris Majcan119.234
31Matt Stevenson119.024
32Martin Morris118.554
33Barry Burrell117.751
34Jorge Halliday114.252

Isle of Man TT Supertwin qualifying 5 results

Paul Jordan topped the Supertwin timesheet. He was followed by Adam McLean, then Baz Furber.

Supertwin Qualifying 5
PositionRidersLap time (mph)
1Paul Jordan118.584
2Adam McLean118.257
3Baz Furber117.913
4Mike Browne117.302
5Davey Todd116.522
6Andrea Majola116.207
7Michael Dokoupil115.92
8Michael Russell115.714
9Joe Yeardsley115.095
10Victor Lopez113.76
11Shaun Anderson113.524
12Darry Tweed112.788
13Julien Cregniot111.998
14Sam Johnson111.641
15Paul Cassidy110.702
16Andy Hornby109.692
17Wayne Bourgeais109.338
18Pete Murray108.506
19Masayuki Yamanaka108.363
20Veronika Hankocyova108.007
21Maria Costello107.105
22Chris Moore102.47

Isle of Man TT Sidecar qualifying 5 results

The Crowe brothers went fastest in Sidecar qualifying - despite previously claiming they were not aiming for impressive lap times and would prioritise testing their machine.

Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were second-best before a crash which left them hospitalised.

Sidecar Qualifying 5
PositionRidersLap time (mph)
1Crowe/Crowe119.337
2Founds/Walmsley115.843
3Birchall/Rosney115.664
4Crawford/Hardie115.103
5Clarke/Johnson113.04
6Blackstock/Lawrence112.789
7Ellis/Clement112.522
8Kershaw/Gibbons110.577
9Holden/Wilkes110.048
10Gibson/Gibson109.104
11Lambert/Haynes108.833
12Ramsden/Ramsden108.478
13Van der Donckt/Van der Donckt107.713
14Saunders/Stokoe107.691
15Hope/Bumfrey107.061
16Dawson/Sims106.76
17Thomas/Sigworth106.459
18Donovan/Roberts105.68
19Saunders/Cookie105.273
20Knight/Sharp104.359
21Lockey/Rostron104.216
22Shand/Claeys104.036
23Kranenburg/Koelsch103.473
24Currie/Pitt103.126
25Costello/Smith102.683
26Moore/Gash102.683
27Mathem/Jully100.769
28Buchanan/Evans100.199
29Palacoeur/Yann99.419
30Shipley/James96.317
31Marshall/Galligan96.196
