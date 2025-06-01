2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)

Here are the full results from the 2025 Isle of Man TT on Sunday June 1.

A Sidecar qualifying session kicked off the day before a combined Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifying session. A Supertwin session concluded the action.

Isle of Man TT Superbike qualifying 5 results

Michael Dunlop laid down a serious marker with his quickest lap of the TT so far in Superbike qualifying.

But Dean Harrison and Davey Todd were hot on his heels and will be a major threat to him in the first race.

Superbike Qualifying 5 Position Riders Lap time (mph) 1 Michael Dunlop 132.003 2 Dean Harrison 130.666 3 Davey Todd 129.812 4 Nathan Harrison 129.652 5 Rob Hodson 129.135 6 Shaun Anderson 128.965 7 David Johnson 128.526 8 Joshua Brookes 128.359 9 John McGuinness 127.702 10 Phillip Crowe 126.956 11 James Hillier 126.956 12 Erno Kostamo 125.216

Isle of Man TT Supersport qualifying 5 results

Dean Harrison was fastest on a Supersport machine on Sunday. Mike Browne and Michael Evans were his closest challengers.

Supersport Qualifying 5 Position Riders Lap time (mph) 1 Dean Harrison 124.736 2 Mike Browne 124.272 3 Michael Evans 124.272 4 Davey Todd 123.071 5 James Hillier 123.021 6 Nathan Harrison 122.031 7 Ian Hutchinson 121.839 8 David Johnson 121.278 9 Michael Sweeney 120.973 10 Joey Thompson 120.797 11 Adam McLean 119.975 12 Joe Yeardsley 118.944 13 Dominic Herbertson 118.773 14 Jonathan Perry 118.004 15 Allan Venter 117.929 16 Erno Kostamo 117.722 17 Michael Russell 117.651 18 Timothee Monot 116.938 19 Jamie Cringle 116.443 20 Amalric Blanc 116.443 21 Loris Majcan 116.256 22 Stephen Parsons 116.061 23 Jack Fowler 115.073 24 Victor Lopez 114.656 25 Mark Parrett 114.462 26 Paul Cassidy 113.792 27 David Brook 113.722 28 Lancelot Unissart 113.415 29 Gary Johnson 113.377

Isle of Man TT Superstock qualifying 5 results

Conor Cummins was the fastest rider on Superstock machinery.

Mike Browne and James Hind were right behind him.

Superstock Qualifying 5 Position Riders Lap time (mph) 1 Conor Cummins 129.835 2 Mike Browne 129.697 3 James Hind 128.946 4 Ian Hutchinson 128.443 5 Paul Jordan 127.71 6 Joshua Brookes 127.642 7 Michael Evans 127.6 8 Brian McCormack 125.802 9 John McGuinness 125.625 10 Marcus Simpson 124.856 11 Allan Venter 124.349 12 Stefano Bonetti 124.239 13 Mitchel Rees 123.965 14 James Chawke 123.374 15 Eddy Ferre 123.103 16 Michael Sweeney 123.054 17 Kevin Keyes 122.402 18 Jamie Cringle 122.356 19 Darryl Tweed 122.321 20 Samuel West 122.174 21 Jonathan Goetschy 121.98 22 Baz Furber 121.915 23 Amalric Blanc 121.866 24 Tom Robinson 121.726 25 Julian Trummer 121.439 26 Michael Russell 120.551 27 Mark Parrett 120.199 28 Joey Thompson 119.782 29 Paul Williams 119.603 30 Loris Majcan 119.234 31 Matt Stevenson 119.024 32 Martin Morris 118.554 33 Barry Burrell 117.751 34 Jorge Halliday 114.252

Isle of Man TT Supertwin qualifying 5 results

Paul Jordan topped the Supertwin timesheet. He was followed by Adam McLean, then Baz Furber.

Supertwin Qualifying 5 Position Riders Lap time (mph) 1 Paul Jordan 118.584 2 Adam McLean 118.257 3 Baz Furber 117.913 4 Mike Browne 117.302 5 Davey Todd 116.522 6 Andrea Majola 116.207 7 Michael Dokoupil 115.92 8 Michael Russell 115.714 9 Joe Yeardsley 115.095 10 Victor Lopez 113.76 11 Shaun Anderson 113.524 12 Darry Tweed 112.788 13 Julien Cregniot 111.998 14 Sam Johnson 111.641 15 Paul Cassidy 110.702 16 Andy Hornby 109.692 17 Wayne Bourgeais 109.338 18 Pete Murray 108.506 19 Masayuki Yamanaka 108.363 20 Veronika Hankocyova 108.007 21 Maria Costello 107.105 22 Chris Moore 102.47

Isle of Man TT Sidecar qualifying 5 results

The Crowe brothers went fastest in Sidecar qualifying - despite previously claiming they were not aiming for impressive lap times and would prioritise testing their machine.

Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were second-best before a crash which left them hospitalised.