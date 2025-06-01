Sidecar duo ‘conscious, talking’ after red flag in Isle of Man TT crash

Sidecar qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on Sunday was red-flagged due to a worrying incident.

Organisers confirmed: “Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, sidecar outfit No 2, came off at Rhencullen during lap two of the fifth qualifying session of TT 2025.

“Peter is reported as conscious and talking, with arm injuries.

"Passenger, Jevan, is reported as conscious and talking, with no reported injuries.

“Both Peter and Jevan have been taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.

“Further condition updates will be provided in due course.”

2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)

Founds and Walmsley had previously clocked 115.843mph in Sidecar qualifying, which was the first session of Sunday on the Mountain Course.

They were second-fastest behind only the Crowe brothers.

Founds and Walmsley had nipped out, with time dwindling on the clock, to do an extra lap.

Founds had earlier said about the last qualifying session before racing: "This is last chance saloon to try a few different things.

"We will benefit from them or learn from them."