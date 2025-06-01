Peter Hickman breaks silence after “140mph slap” at Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman has spoken out for the first time since his worrying Isle of Man TT crash.

Hickman took to social media on Sunday morning to offer a thumbs up after his accident on Friday.

He had fallen at Kerrowmoar and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with chest, back, shoulder, and facial injuries.

His facial injuries were visible in the photo that he posted to social media (at the top of this page).

Hickman wrote: “Well this isn’t quite how I’d planned my TT to go!

“Had a bit of a get off on Friday night… Nothing quite like a 140mph slap against the Manx countryside.

“Battered and bruised, but we’ll be back.

“Very fortunate to be looked after by SUOMY Helmets, Weise Motorcycle Clothing, Five Advanced Gloves and Frey Daytona, the best in the business.

“And a massive thanks to the amazing IOM TT Marshals, the TT medical team, and staff at Noble’s Hospital.”

The 14-time race winner will not participate in the remainder of the TT after his accident.

He had been among the favourites, alongside Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd, to win the main races.

Hours before his crash, Hickman posted the second-fastest time in Superbike qualifying.

Hickman entered this year’s TT in a new-look team alongside Todd.

They set up 8TEN Racing together for this year’s road racing commitments.

But only Todd will continue with the TT, with Hickman’s focus now on recovery.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

