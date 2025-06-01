Isle of Man TT rider “hit wall feet first”, explains crash, “lucky to be here”

Tom Weeden explains his Isle of Man TT crash and the injuries he sustained

Tom Weeden
Tom Weeden

Tom Weeden has explained his Isle of Man TT crash and listed his injuries from his hospital bed.

Weeden crashed on Friday at Glen Helen and was airlifted to hospital with back, leg and ankle injuries.

From his hospital bed, he wrote: “Not the best end to Isle of Man TT Races 2025 but these things happen. I knew the risks, I took the risks and now have to race to get fit and back on a bike again soon as possible! I will be back…

“Been a rollercoaster couple of days, but the good news is I’m OK and still have a foot attached to my leg.

“Incredibly lucky to be here and in the condition I am in - you’ll see from the video [on his social media pages] I went underneath the barriers and hit the wall feet first.

“Somehow only ‘walked away’ with left leg tib / fib, dislocated and smashed up ankle on right leg, broken T12 vertebrae, broken hand and a messed up little finger. I feel extremely lucky to be here at all.”

Weeden explained how he crashed: “Clipped the wall on the exit, bent the bar and it jammed the throttle wide open, it ripped me backwards and sent the bike into a wheelie heading straight towards the barrier.

“I cannot thank all the marshals, medics, air med pilots and everyone at Noble’s Hospital enough for everything!

“My ankle has been externally fixated for the time being until the soft tissue is repaired and can be properly pinned / plated. It wasn’t a nice sight seeing my leg through the side of my boot I can tell you.

“Massive shout out to Held Rider Equipment LS2 Helmets UK and Knox for keeping me as safe as possible under the circumstances.

“Thank you so much for all the messages and support - it really is appreciated.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

