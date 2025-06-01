Davey Todd “blind, you can’t see anything” in scary Isle of Man TT fog

Davey Todd opened up about the weather which caused part of the Isle of Man TT course to be “blind”.

Saturday’s qualifying was curtailed, and Sunday’s schedule revised, due to poor weather.

The Superbike and Superstock session on Saturday was hampered before the Sidecars were only allowed to run to Ramsey, then were led over the Mountain by marshals due to fog.

Remarkably this did not stop Todd setting the fastest lap of the first week at the TT, clocking 133.155 mph on his Superstock BMW.

“The first couple of sectors are alright even though you can feel it’s windy,” Todd explained.

“It’s not ideal but good to get a lap. I said to the boys before, we knew the conditions weren’t ideal, so we’ll just go and see how it is.

“I was really surprised seeing the first couple of sectors were strong.

“Over the mountain I just rolled it. Half the mountain is actually blind, you can’t see anything!

“Over the Bungalow you can barely see six feet in front of you, it’s really thick fog.

“It’s a three to five mile part at the top of the Mountain. It was really cold and windy.

“I got to Ramsey and just cruised over the Mountain.

“We’re in a good place with the bike, making tweaks. We weren’t trying to set lap times.”

Todd, the winner of last year’s Senior TT, is among the favourites for race wins again in the coming week.

His 8TEN Racing teammate Peter Hickman is recovering in hospital after a crash at the TT.