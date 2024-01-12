Of the two Ducati riders that didn’t win a grand prix, Alex Marquez still took a pair of Sprint victories while Luca Marini claimed his first premier-class podiums.

But Zarco now moves from the top manufacturer in the constructors’ table to the bottom, with a switch to LCR Honda.

However, whilst praising the versatility of the Ducati in the hands of many different riders, the Frenchman insists the other MotoGP manufacturers are only a few changes away from the top.

“What Ducati has been incredible at is to make a bike that all riders can win on,” he explained.

“They give the opportunity to each rider to win races and to fight for podiums, by finding for everyone a good feeling on the bike.

“This is where they have been fantastic.

“But when you analyse everything, the [performance] difference is not so big and that's what gives a lot of hopes for the others.

“Because it will be one change, or a few changes, that will bring the other bikes also on the top.”

As well as a long-awaited debut MotoGP win, Zarco signed off his third and final season at Pramac by contributing to an historic victory in the teams’ world championship, alongside title runner-up Jorge Martin.

“It’s really nice when you are looking back on this season and the nice podiums that [Martin and I] have shared together,” Zarco said.

“I started this season well and got more points than Jorge, but from his win in the Sprint race in Le Mans, Jorge has been incredible, almost not leaving the podium and fighting for the title.

“We could not expect [to also fight for the teams’ title] at the beginning of the season, maybe thinking that [factory Ducati duo] Pecco and Bastianini would have been taking the most points.

“So I’m pretty proud that I've been part of it.”

Zarco, 17th but one-second from the top for LCR Honda at the Valencia test, will be back on an RC213V at the Sepang test early next month.