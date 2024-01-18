The new concessions rules are to give manufacturers that are lacking in performance more test time in order to close the gap.

With Ducati winning every world championship on offer in 2023, other manufacturers would be entitled to more testing time, should Ducati agree, to which they did.

Speaking to motorsport.com, Dall’Igna said: “We were not against it. In fact, we were always in favour of helping them.”

“From my point of view, whenever a manufacturer is in trouble, it is always right to give them a hand to help them grow, to help them catch up with those who are winning.”

But those comments were meant for Honda and Yamaha, both of whom endured very difficult seasons last year.

On the other hand, Aprilia and KTM were consistently able to challenge Ducati and have very little ground to make up in order to be winners on a more regular basis.

The new concession rules have allowed Aprilia and KTM to gain a small advantage, and Dall’Igna says this was not part of the plan.

“I am completely against giving Concessions to Aprilia and KTM,” added the Italian. “The former won two races, and the latter was on the podium in almost every grand prix in the last part of the season. I don't understand why we have to give them an easy ride.

“We accepted the Concessions because we thought it was more important to help Yamaha and Honda than our dissatisfaction with the advantages Aprilia and KTM get on the rebound.

“If Honda decided to leave the MotoGP World Championship, it would be a problem for everyone.

“To help Yamaha and Honda we had to accept Concessions to the others, that's what we signed up for. The more competitive the brands are, the better MotoGP will be.”