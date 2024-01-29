WATCH LIVE as Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez reveal 2024 GASGAS MotoGP colours
Watch as the GASGAS Tech3 team unveils its 2024 MotoGP livery for Augusto Fernandez and rookie star Pedro Acosta.
GASGAS Tech3 will become the first KTM team to unveil its 2024 MotoGP colours during a 'digital launch' featuring rookie Pedro Acosta and team-mate Augusto Fernandez.
Reigning Moto2 champion Acosta arrives at the French-based team widely tipped as a future star, after two world titles in just three seasons, while Augusto Fernandez will be looking to steal the limelight in his second premier-class campaign.
The launch begins at 11:30 CET (10:30 UK)…