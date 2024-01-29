WATCH LIVE as Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez reveal 2024 GASGAS MotoGP colours

GASGAS Tech3 will become the first KTM team to unveil its 2024 MotoGP colours during a 'digital launch' featuring rookie Pedro Acosta and team-mate Augusto Fernandez.

Reigning Moto2 champion Acosta arrives at the French-based team widely tipped as a future star, after two world titles in just three seasons, while Augusto Fernandez will be looking to steal the limelight in his second premier-class campaign.

The launch begins at 11:30 CET (10:30 UK)…