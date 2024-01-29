‘News coming’ over future of Argentine MotoGP

The future of the Argentine MotoGP round at Termas de Rio Hondo is not looking good.

Recent reports suggest that cost-cutting by the new government has thrown the 2024 event into doubt while the official MotoGP website lists ticket sales for the April 5-7 grand prix as ‘temporarily closed’.

Sources have told Crash.net that it is a wait-and-see situation but that there should be ‘news coming soon’. With no reassuring statements being made by the circuit to quell the rumours, the signs are not looking good.

After an absence of 15 years, Argentina returned to the motorcycle grand prix calendar at the newly constructed Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in 2014.

The event has been held every year since, except for the 2020 and 2021 ‘covid’ seasons.

186,038 fans attended last year’s round, despite rain, to witness Marco Bezzecchi take his first MotoGP victory. Termas was the fourth biggest event of the season spectator-wise behind only Le Mans, Sachsenring and Valencia.

Should Argentina slip away, Hungary’s Balaton Park is the official reserve circuit for the record 22-round calendar. However the track, due to host its first WorldSBK event in late-August, is yet to be homologated.

Kazakhstan’s debut, scheduled for June 14-16, also remains subject to contract and homologation of the new Sokol International Racetrack.