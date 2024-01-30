Ducati’s update on Francesco Bagnaia future and a prediction for silly season

Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna says there is still “work to do” to keep Francesco Bagnaia with a new contract but he’s hopeful of striking a deal.

Every MotoGP rider except for Brad Binder (KTM) and Luca Marini (Honda) will see their current contract expire at the end of this season, meaning there could be a silly season furore in the coming months ahead of 2025.

Dall’Igna predicts that some riders will decide their long-term moves in the early stages of the 2024 MotoGP season.

Bagnaia, as the champion of the past two years and Ducati’s key factory rider, is a priority to keep for the Italian manufacturer.

“We are working to try to find an agreement with Pecco,” general manager Dall’Igna told Speedweek.

“A contract with a two-time MotoGP World Champion is never an easy thing, so we still have work to do.

“But I hope to be able to do it shortly.”

Bagnaia previously said: “We are discussing it.

“For sure I love Ducati. Ducati, I think loves me. And our relationship is growing, always.

“So I think it is a matter of a short time…”

But not every contract is a formality.

Jorge Martin insists he will quit Ducati unless he is guaranteed a factory seat in 2025, while Marc Marquez’s arrival at Gresini could be a stepping stone onto another team.

KTM dream of expanding their presence with extra bikes and have the prodigious Pedro Acosta making his MotoGP debut, while VR46 must decide whether or not to take their team to Yamaha which could have a knock-on effect in the rider market.

Dall’Igna warns that the first movements of silly season will come among the earliest rounds.

“In my opinion, many will start moving early,” he said.

“So I think there will be a lot for you to report in the first few months of the year.”

The key decision for Ducati, assuming they cling onto Bagnaia as expected, is who to put alongside him in red next year.

Martin’s future is at stake, perhaps Marquez’s with the Italian manufacturer too.

But Enea Bastianini could yet do enough to warrant staying on.