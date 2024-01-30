Venue touted for much-discussed joint-F1 and MotoGP race weekend

F1 and MotoGP bosses have reportedly been in talks for some time about hosting a dream joint race weekend.

The owner of the United States Grand Prix has now touted his venue to be the host of an annual coming-together for F1 and MotoGP, according to Motorsport.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, already features in both the 2024 F1 calendar and the 2024 MotoGP calendar.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna who run MotoGP, has shed light on the talks.

“With [F1 CEO] Stefano Domenicali, with whom I have had an extraordinary relationship for many years, we have been considering it for a long time,” he told Marca.

“It is not easy, but we cannot get it out of our minds.

“If it is possible, we will do it. Will.”

Domenicali waved the chequered flag at the first round of last year’s MotoGP season in Portimao.

The F1 boss spoke to his MotoGP counterpart that weekend about how to host a joint event.

There are difficulties before this dream for many motorsports fans could come true, though.

The big-money sponsors that each series currently possess would have to agree a way to work together.

Any circuit used would need slight tweaks to suit both bikes and cars, while some circuits (for example, street tracks) would obviously be ruled out altogether.

MotoGP also has different safety rules to F1, another hurdle which must be worked through.