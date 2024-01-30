Which MotoGP stars will be in action at Sepang Shakedown test

While most of Ducati’s star-studded MotoGP contingent is busy testing at Portimao aboard their Panigale V4 S machines, a number of full-time riders will get a head start on the rest of the field by mounting their prototype bikes this week.

A three day test at Sepang lies in store before the entire grid will be riding at the official Sepang test between February 6-8.

The full-time riders that will be in action include Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Quartararo and Rins will be taking part in the Shakedown test as a result of the new concession rules.

That means Quartararo and Rins will get three days of testing aboard their M1 before most of the grid has even begun.

Like Yamaha, Honda are set to greatly benefit from the concession rules and will be in large attendance as a result.

Along with Quartararo, Rins and Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, Luca Marini, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami, Stefan Bradl and Takumi Takahashi will also be riding.

Marini, who is also at Portimao today as he tests a CBR1000RR-R, impressed at the one day Valencia outing at the end of last season.

Quartararo, Rins, Marini and Mir are the headline names as they look to bring their factories back into the mix with Ducati, KTM and Aprilia.

However, all eyes will again be on Pedro Acosta, who is jumping aboard the GASGAS Tech 3 KTM for the second time in his career.

KTM’s ultra talented test team of Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro will be in action during the Shakedown test, as will Ducati’s Michele Pirro and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.