Explained: How the factory Ducati will be better than Marc Marquez’s GP23

Marc Marquez’s Ducati this season will lack the developments that will be added to four of his rivals’ bikes.

Factory Ducati pair Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, and Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidell, will profit from the new GP24.

The Marquez brothers at Gresini, and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio, must ride a year-old Desmosedici.

Ducati technical director Davide Barana told Marca how the newer version will be more advanced than Marquez’s: “"I think the difference between GP24 and GP23 will be higher than that between GP23 and GP22.”

He identified the key change as “power”.

Barana explained: "Reach 370 km/h? No, it will be noticeable in very few km/h.

“To achieve almost ten km/h, dozens of horsepower are needed.

“Furthermore, top speed depends on power, but also on aerodynamics.

"If you have a lot of surface area to make downforce, it will cost you more in top speed.

“But there are other things, that's why you have to reach a balance.

"Then, we will have an aerodynamic package, which, as usual, we will take to Sepang.

“In the presentation we saw the aerodynamics of the previous year... also because we have few parts, we always arrive at the last minute.

“The difference will be visible. The differences are quite clear.

“In the simulations, on paper, it gives us good results and it has to be confirmed on the track by the riders, at the level of feeling.”

Marquez tested a GP22 at the postseason Valencia test, his Ducati debut, last year.

He will join every other MotoGP rider in testing his new machinery at the Sepang test on February 6-8.

Honda and Yamaha riders will have a head-start, and be allowed to test at the shakedown on February 1-3, due to the new concessions rules.