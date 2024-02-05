Pedro Acosta says topping Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test ‘means zero’

While several MotoGP stars such as Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Joan Mir and more took part, Pedro Acosta was quickest as he continued to impress aboard the RC16.

But Acosta was quick to play down his Shakedown result, saying: “It means absolutely zero. In the end, we were able to have a good pace on used tyres which was good for me.

“In the second day we tried a long distance run and the pace was around [2m] 0s high, 0s medium, but on the last day it was [1m] 59 high, 59 medium.

“We improved in the race distance and this was an important are. The step we made was quite solid.”

With only one day of experience on a MotoGP bike prior to arriving in Malaysia, Acosta still knew what the biggest areas to improve were.

“Was not so bad,” began the Spaniard after day three. “We did many laps and we came from the Valencia test with clear ideas on what to improve.

“It’s true that Valencia was alsoa short test. But we enjoyed it a lot and made a really good step.

“Every day that we arrived at the circuit we were able to do the same lap time as the day before, on the first lap of the morning which is normally not so easy for me.”

KTM are one of the manufacturers that have heavily developed their aero package for the 2024 season.

Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro tested a raft of new parts, but for Acosta, limited changed were made as he continued the process of learning a MotoGP bike.

“I have only ridden the bike with these aerodynamics,” said Acosta. “We didn’t change anything from Valencia to here.

“With these aerodynamics, the lines can be quite different during the riding. Also, I don’t see anyone do this corner because in the Shakedown I was alone.

“In the run with Dani [Pedrosa] I understood a bit more and how to do turns three and four. The approach to the corner was quite different.”