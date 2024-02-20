How to follow the 2024 MotoGP Qatar test today

This is how to follow the MotoGP Qatar test on February 19-20. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Qatar test start times below.

The two-day test in Qatar is the final chance for MotoGP teams and riders to prepare ahead of the 2024 season.

The first round of the season, also in Qatar, is March 8-10.

At the test, teams and riders will be fine-tuning their specifications and set-ups for the earliest races of the year.

Marc Marquez had a low-profile test in Sepang on his Gresini Ducati GP23 but the underlying indications suggested that he is quietly building momentum.

The eyes of the entire paddock could be on Marquez to ascertain how fast he might when the racing begins.

Honda and Yamaha have enjoyed positives preseasons so far, after taking part in the extra shakedown test as part of the new concessions rules.

How the Japanese manufacturers fare in Qatar will be of keen interest to their rivals.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2024 MOTOGP QATAR TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2024 MotoGP Qatar test.

But don't worry, we've got you covered.

Follow Crash.net for live timings and information from the track including all the latest news, tech updates, and interviews.

Also, follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for all the best pictures and clips.

From 6pm local time (3pm UK time), the MotoGP social media accounts will feature their reporters reviewing the latest action.

Then from 8.30pm until 10pm local time (5.30pm until 7pm UK time) you can watch 'After The Flag' on MotoGP.com to hear about the day's action.

2024 MOTOGP QATAR TEST START TIMES

Monday February 19

2pm-9pm local time / 11am-6pm UK time

Tuesday February 20

2pm-9pm local time / 11am-6pm UK time