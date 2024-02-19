KTM ‘happy with the work done but not the speed’

KTM appears to be the second fastest package on the grid heading into the new MotoGP season, although the Qatar test will shed further light on where each manufacturer stands.

Ducati were fastest at Sepang, however, the likes of Brad Binder and rookie Pedro Acosta were very competitive over long runs.

Qualifying is no longer a weakness for the Austrian brand, and given Binder’s ability to consistently churn out big results on Sunday’s, challenging for wins should be possible in 2024.

But for that to happen, factory Red Bull KTM Team Manager Francesco Guidotti believes they need to unlock more speed.

Speaking after the Sepang test, Guidotti told MotoGP.com: “Happy about the work but not the speed. We think we have some more ideas to get better.

“The riders’ feeling is improving day-by-day and the speed is also improving day-by-day. We have worked on the engine side, the aero side you have seen, electronics and something with the frame.

“We have worked 360 degrees on the bike and it takes time to find the speed with different settings run-by-run.

“We are happy with the work but not the speed which will come.”

KTM’s line-up of Binder, Acosta, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez is arguably the most talented they’ve had since becoming a MotoGP outfit.

Thus 2024 could be their best year especially if they can provide Binder and Miller with a bike capable of challegnging for victories week-in-week-out.