Francesco Bagnaia after difficult first day: ‘Our potential is much higher’

Francesco Bagnaia has not lost any confidence heading into the second day of the Qatar MotoGP, despite struggling aboard his factory Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP 08 March
A slow start to the day for reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia appeared to put him on the backfoot compared to the likes of Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez.

The reigning world champion made a very swift return to pit lane in FP1 before remaining in the garage for some time, as he was discontent with the behaviour of the rear tyre.

But Bagnaia managed to pull out a lap time good enough for the top ten, before the evening’s wet FP2 resulted in no changes to the overall order.

Speaking to MotoGP.com after day-one, Bagnaia said: “For sure it was not the first day I was expecting but unluckily we didn’t have the maximum or best feeling ever on the bike.

“The bike was working well but there was something that was not working well.

“I’m not happy overall but we know that our potential is much higher and we can fight for the top positions. My feeling was not the best.”

While Marquez and Martin hit the ground running on day-one, Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini also seemed more comfortable than the two-time world champion.

Bagnaia admitted he can rely on his ‘normal’ setting to try and generate more performance which is his aim heading into Saturday’s action-packed qualifying and sprint race day.

Hoping to be further forward, Bagnaia said: “We know the setting perfectly and we know where our potential is.

“I’m expecting to have a good feeling overall, tomorrow. The condition of this FP2 practice in the wet will not be the best for the sand but we we try to be in the top ten.”

