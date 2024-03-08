Jorge Martin fastest in the dry, ‘too risky to push’ in the wet

Jorge Martin made the perfect start to his 2024 MotoGP campaign by leading opening practice for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The reigning title runner-up finished a fraction ahead of Aleix Espargaro, Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez in a session that saw the top 17 all within one-second.

“We are all so tight,” Martin told MotoGP.com. “It was a nice day, but we did a lot of laps during the tests, so everything is already prepared. I think we don't have to change a lot the bike.”

But a surprise rainstorm before the evening session saw second practice reclassified as a free session, with direct access to Qualifying 2 moved to Saturday.

Martin was only 18th in the wet, opting not to take risks but also suffering some vision problems from the dirty water.

“I feel it was a nice decision [to delay direct Qualifying 2 access until Saturday], it was too risky to try to push with those conditions. Also, it wasn't counting, so it made no sense,” said the Pramac Ducati rider.

“I just tried to understand the situation, but I struggled a bit to make the tyres work and also to see. Maybe it was screen or helmet. But we will give the feedback and next time we will be faster.

“Hopefully tomorrow is dry. We will try to be fast tomorrow morning, then in qualifying and do a great Sprint race.”

Martin took a close victory in last November’s Qatar Sprint race.

New team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who missed all of pre-season testing due to a head injury, was last in the dry (but within 2.2s of Martin) then one place ahead of Martin in the wet.

Marc Marquez, who went on to lead the wet session, tipped Martin and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia as the riders to beat for pole position on Saturday.