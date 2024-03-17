“Unleash the beast” prediction made about Marc Marquez

The true potential of Marc Marquez on a Ducati could be realised next week at Portimao.

The Ducati debut of the esteemed eight-time champion at the season-opening Qatar MotoGP yielded a P5 sprint finish and a P4 grand prix finish.

At a circuit which Marquez has only won at once before, his first MotoGP round with the Gresini team was widely considered to be promising.

Neil Hodgson told TNT Sports that Marquez showed potential: “Yes. He’s back! It’s a track he doesn’t like.

“For me, he still isn’t comfortable and hasn’t found a setting that he likes.

“We will know more after Portugal because that’s a proper weekend without two days of testing beforehand.”

Remote video URL

Sylvain Guintoli added: “He’s still got the approach where he wants to understand the bike, understand the riding style, understand the best balance.

“He’s strong in the braking zone so that’s something they don’t want to lose.

“From what he said, he took it easy and didn’t want to make mistakes, but in Portimao he will unleash the beast!

“I took from his interview that he gave 95% to understand what was going on, but in Portimao he will unleash the beast!”

Marquez had previously said: “Of course, we tried and we pushed [for the podium], but it was not possible.

“They were faster than me. But it's not a frustration because I already said on Thursday; Our position is 4th-5th-6th. In fact, yesterday 5th [in the Sprint] today 4th.

“Always the podium was close. But it's true that still I don't feel 100% comfortable to ride like I want. But let's see if we can improve for the next races.”

Marquez is getting to grips with the GP23, while Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin move onto the developed ‘24 bike.

Still making subtle adjustments to find the ideal set-up as he adjusts his riding style from the Honda to the Ducati, there is a feeling Marquez will continue to improve.

But he has never won at Portimao, in three attempts since MotoGP began racing there in 2020.

Marquez was the top satellite rider in the sprint and the grand prix of Qatar so there is a reason for optimism but the consistency of Bagnaia and Martin remains a big obstacle to overcome next weekend.