Official: Fabio Quartararo staying at Yamaha

Although without a race win since mid-2022, Yamaha has succeeded in convincing former world champion Fabio Quartararo to remain at its factory MotoGP team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Frenchman has been a Yamaha rider since his 2019 premier-class debut with the former Petronas team, moving to the factory quad with instant title success in 2021.

But the M1 has gradually fallen behind the European machines since, with last year's victory drought marking its first winless season since 2003.

Although, like Honda, Yamaha now benefits from technical concessions, Quartararo has also been no higher than seventh in the opening rounds.

That prompted speculation Quartararo could lose patience and switch to a more competitive project, such as Aprilia, which is the only European factory team without any riders currently confirmed for next year.

But such rumours have now proven to be false, with the 24-year-old won over by Yamaha's increased commitment to its MotoGP project and new 'aggressive mindset'.

"I am super happy to announce that I am going to continue my adventure in BLUE!" Quartararo said.

"Last winter Yamaha proved to me that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mindset. My confidence is high: we will be back at the front together!

"Six years ago, they gave me the chance to step up to MotoGP, and since then we have achieved great things together.

"We still have a long way ahead of us to start fighting for victory again. I will work hard, and I am sure that, together, we will achieve our dream once more!"

Securing Quartararo's signature is a major coup for Yamaha.

"Keeping Fabio as a part of the Factory Team is integral to Yamaha's MotoGP Project," said Yamaha racing managing director Lin Jarvis. "Fabio is an exceptional talent, a hard worker, a great team player, and he has many competitive years ahead of him.

"Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Racing, and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team are sparing no effort to ensure a bright future with Fabio by taking a more 'aggressive approach' to bike development.

"We have already made significant changes to our organisation including a new internal management system, recruitment of top expertise within the industry, new external technical partnerships, increased development budget, and an intensified testing programme. All these changes are designed to speed up the process for us to return to winning ways.

"Fabio has understood this commitment, and this has given him the confidence to make his decision to stay with us for the coming years.

"Fabio has been with Yamaha since 2019 and with us, the Factory Team, since 2021. In a relatively short time span of just four years, we achieved many successes: 8 wins, 21 podiums, a MotoGP World Title, and a Vice Champion Title.

"We are the first to admit that there is much work to do to get back to the competitive level we were at in 2021 and the first half of 2022. But with Fabio you know he will always put in 100% of his best effort.

"It also comes natural to him to create harmony and a good atmosphere with all staff members. He can count on the Team's and Yamaha's full support every step of the way as we challenge to win more championships together."

Quartararo is the sixth rider to be officially confirmed on the 2025 grid.

Alex Rins is currently Quartararo's team-mate, having joined Yamaha this season on a one-year deal.

Triple MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow is the factory's test and wild-card rider.

Yamaha is also seeking a satellite team to boost M1 numbers, and therefore data, in 2025.