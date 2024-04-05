Who signs next after Fabio Quartararo?

Yamaha

Confirmed: Fabio Quartararo

Having achieved its main goal of retaining star rider Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha can not only breathe a big sigh of relief but - with one rider in the bag - afford to take its time in deciding upon the Frenchman’s team-mate.

That could be good news for current team-mate Alex Rins, who is brand new to the M1 and yet to understand his potential on the bike.

But if access to technical concessions means Yamaha closes the gap to its MotoGP rivals as the season goes on, Rins might also find competition for the ride increasing.

It also remains to be seen if the big money Yamaha is assumed to have spent on Quartararo will have any effect on the size of the financial package it can offer to a potential satellite team in 2025.

Aprilia

No riders confirmed.

Quartararo’s deal leaves Aprilia as the only MotoGP factory without at least one rider in place for 2025. Of course, that doesn’t automatically mean the next rider announcement will come from the Noale company.

But with Quartararo previously rumoured to be in talks with the team, it does increase the prospects of new deals for current riders Aleix Espargaro and/or Maverick Vinales.

“I always said that stability means performance," Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said before the start of the season. "Also because when you change your rider, it's likely that you also change the crew chief and maybe some mechanics. Because the rider, most of the time, moves with the people he trusts.

“I confirm again that I'm super happy about the four riders we have, but if someone comes and steals our riders, I need to be ready to react… I don't want to sleep, so I need to pay attention and check the market.”

It is rare for a factory MotoGP team to change both of its riders at the same time.

But aside from Espargaro, Vinales and Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira, Enea Bastianini is seen as a possible factory target for Aprilia, should the Italian lose his Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Joe Roberts could be a homegrown option for Trackhouse if he continues his strong Moto2 form.

Ducati

Confirmed: Francesco Bagnaia, Fermin Aldeguer.

Although Quartararo was not specifically linked with Ducati for 2025, as mentioned, Yamaha is likely to have spent a formidable sum to retain its former world champion.

The knock-on of that means Yamaha is now likely to have less financial firepower to try and tempt, for example, the likes of Pramac Ducati’s title runner-up Jorge Martin.

Martin has made no secret of his quest for factory status in 2025 but may find that, in addition to taking an initial hit in terms of performance, the fee now on offer for what is now the 'second' Yamaha ride is suddenly watered down.

The same applies for other fast satellite Ducati and Aprilia riders.

Honda

Confirmed: Luca Marini, Johann Zarco.

Alongside Aprilia, Quartararo was seen as a potential target for Honda. But while the pay packet could have been impressive, it would have been out of the frying pan and into the fire in terms of performance, with both Japanese brands currently bottom of the constructors’ standings.

With Joan Mir’s future intentions unclear, and Quartararo now out of the frame, Repsol Honda’s back-up plans could see them focus on the available satellite Ducati and Aprilia stars in search of factory status (and a factory pay packet).

Like Yamaha, Honda will hope that they can pick up performance, via concessions, as the season goes on, increasing their rider options.

KTM

Confirmed: Brad Binder.

KTM is arguably the least affected by the Quartararo news. The Austrian manufacturer publicly insists that, like Aprilia, it wants to renew with all four of its current riders.

However, many believe a Jack Miller-Pedro Acosta, KTM-GASGAS swap might yet be on the cards while Augusto Fernandez’s current performance remains a question mark.