Why Alex Rins prefers ‘old school’ electronics, V4 or Inline ‘doesn't matter’

Similarities in riding style and speed are proving ‘really helpful’ for Fabio Quartararo and new Monster Yamaha MotoGP team-mate Alex Rins.

But where the pair diverge significantly is in terms of electronics, with Rins taking something of an ‘old school’ approach.

“Alex has more of a riding style like mine, just quite different on the electronics,” Quartararo confirmed.

“[His electronics are] a little bit critical. He’s one of the only riders to really ride like that.

“But in terms of speed, he’s really fast and I think it’s really helpful for him and for me.”

Rins explained that he has a specific approach to throttle control that doesn’t seem to suit other riders.

“It was very similar [situation] in Honda,” said the Spaniard, who is riding his third different MotoGP machine in three seasons.

“When I was riding the Suzuki, I was used to working just with the throttle. I mean with very low traction control and very low electronics.

“And here in Yamaha, it looks like the line of the power delivery is different to the one I was using in Suzuki.

“I just tried to make my own way, to ride as I know and how I'm comfortable riding.”

Quartararo has cited electronics as an area “where [Yamaha] has to make a massive step.”

As such, Rins revealed the Frenchman had tried his ‘light touch’ approach to electronics during winter testing but “didn't like it that much.”

“It’s depending on the [rider],” Rins added. “I want to feel more the bike in my hand.”

More old school?

“Let's say like this, yeah!”

Rins’ MotoGP career began with an Inline4 engine configuration at Suzuki, winning five races, before adding a further victory on last year’s V4 Honda.

Following Suzuki’s MotoGP exit, Yamaha now has the online Inline4 engine on the grid, but for Rins the difference is now less significant than the aerodynamics.

“Right now, to have a V4 engine or 4 Inline engine, it doesn't matter,” he said. “For me, it's more about the aerodynamics. Good aerodynamics make the bike turn more. That’s my point of view.”

After struggling with some turning issues in the opening rounds, using a set-up close to Quartararo, Rins now intends to experiment more with the set-up of his M1, something which may yet benefit both riders.

This weekend’s third round will take place at COTA, the scene of Rins’ shock LCR victory.